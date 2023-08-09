ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0-0 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.50 million-$38.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.77 million. ON24 also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.02-$0.02 EPS.

ON24 Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of ONTF stock opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56. ON24 has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The company has a market cap of $363.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.16.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 million. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. Analysts expect that ON24 will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON24 Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at ON24

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.67%.

In related news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 32,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $254,405.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 418,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,978.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ON24 news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 32,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $254,405.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 418,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,978.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dominique Trempont sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,691.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 189,173 shares of company stock worth $1,566,753. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON24

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTF. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at $8,897,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 626.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 771,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 665,644 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 7,329,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,256,000 after acquiring an additional 663,093 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,028,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,654,000 after acquiring an additional 547,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at $5,051,000. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, a live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, a live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

Further Reading

