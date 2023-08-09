Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.30-10.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.08-4.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.13 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $251.80.

CRL stock opened at $206.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $181.22 and a twelve month high of $262.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.10 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $65,684.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,026 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,310.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,685,568,000 after acquiring an additional 66,602 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,821,000 after acquiring an additional 653,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,031,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,084 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,636,000 after acquiring an additional 11,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth $298,877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

