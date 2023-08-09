MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Raised to $2,000.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on MELI. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,570.50.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,340.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.91, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $754.76 and a 1-year high of $1,370.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,207.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,218.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MercadoLibre

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 185.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 900.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

