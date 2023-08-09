IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Guggenheim from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on IGMS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.09.

IGM Biosciences Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IGMS opened at $8.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $348.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of -0.31. IGM Biosciences has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.36.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.03). IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 84.18% and a negative net margin of 14,007.47%. The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -5.74 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Jakob Haldor Topsoe bought 3,500 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,144 shares in the company, valued at $711,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jakob Haldor Topsoe acquired 3,500 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,110.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens acquired 112,500 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 330,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 56.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $850,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 12,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

