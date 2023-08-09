Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Posts Earnings Results

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Duke Energy updated its FY23 guidance to $5.55-5.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.55-$5.75 EPS.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $92.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.07. The company has a market capitalization of $71.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $113.67.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 123.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

