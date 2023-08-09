Credit Suisse Group Increases Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $580.00

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $490.00 to $580.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LLY. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $505.00 to $565.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.04.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 14.9 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $521.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $451.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $538.00. The stock has a market cap of $495.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 568,254 shares of company stock worth $258,314,906. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

