Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ON (ONON)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ON (NYSE: ONON):
- 8/8/2023 – ON had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $42.00 to $46.00.
- 7/31/2023 – ON is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/25/2023 – ON is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/24/2023 – ON had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/17/2023 – ON is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/13/2023 – ON had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
ON Trading Up 1.1 %
ON stock opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.48, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.22. On Holding AG has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average of $28.64.
ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $420.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.62 million. ON had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON
On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ON
- How to evaluate dividend stocks before buying
- The Rivian Market Is About To Shift Into A Higher Gear
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 3 Stocks to Buy After Heavy Insider Buying
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- Novo Nordisk Soars To New High On Weight-Loss Drug Trial Results
Receive News & Ratings for On Holding AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Holding AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.