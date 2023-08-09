Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ON (ONON)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ON (NYSE: ONON):

8/8/2023 – ON had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $42.00 to $46.00.

7/31/2023 – ON is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/25/2023 – ON is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2023 – ON had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

7/17/2023 – ON is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2023 – ON had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

ON Trading Up 1.1 %

ON stock opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.48, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.22. On Holding AG has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average of $28.64.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $420.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.62 million. ON had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ON by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of ON by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ON by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of ON by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

