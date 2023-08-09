Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) PT Raised to $600.00 at Bank of America

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LLY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $550.00 to $630.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $501.04.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $521.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.93, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $538.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total transaction of $9,141,429.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,668,164 shares in the company, valued at $45,015,612,974.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total value of $9,141,429.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,668,164 shares in the company, valued at $45,015,612,974.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,254 shares of company stock worth $258,314,906 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.2% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 27,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.