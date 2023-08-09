Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Given New $20.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Agiliti Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AGTI stock opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average of $16.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.24, a P/E/G ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.21. Agiliti has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.44 million. Agiliti had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agiliti will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 35,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $577,593.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,061.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $164,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,586.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 35,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $577,593.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,061.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 261,859 shares of company stock worth $4,459,541. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Agiliti by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth $28,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth $45,000.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

