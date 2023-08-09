FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) PT Raised to $245.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Mizuho from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.29.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $244.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $161.69 and a twelve month high of $263.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after acquiring an additional 111,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,374,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,235,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 5,089,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,222,000 after purchasing an additional 268,052 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,723,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,058,000 after acquiring an additional 152,349 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,830 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

