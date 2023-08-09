Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Macerich had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $212.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Macerich updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.77-$1.83 EPS.
Macerich Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Macerich stock opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. Macerich has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.17.
Macerich Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -170.00%.
MAC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macerich in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.
About Macerich
Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator, and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.
