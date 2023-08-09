Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Price Target Cut to $56.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BKH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Black Hills from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $58.30 on Wednesday. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $56.60 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.52 and its 200 day moving average is $63.11.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). Black Hills had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $411.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 3.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 4.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 0.6% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

