SIG Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of SIG Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the stock.

SIG Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBGF opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.57. SIG Group has a 12-month low of $18.78 and a 12-month high of $30.21.

About SIG Group

SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton filling lines, aseptic carton sleeves and closures, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

