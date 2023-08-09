ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.64 EPS

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.64, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.87 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a positive return on equity of 10.60%. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. ANI Pharmaceuticals updated its FY23 guidance to $3.62-4.11 EPS.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ANIP opened at $55.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.14. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $56.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $1,026,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 373,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,153,958.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $604,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,232,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,786,507.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $1,026,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 373,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,153,958.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,457 shares of company stock worth $6,488,963 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,539 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,172 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,185 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,105 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on ANIP shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

