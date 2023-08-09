Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $53.35

Shares of Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 53.35 ($0.68) and traded as high as GBX 53.60 ($0.68). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 51.80 ($0.66), with a volume of 715,482 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of £152.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2,590.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 53.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 50.49.
Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical and healthcare products for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. Its lead product is MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. The company also develops pain relief products, including TPR100, a topical diclofenac pain relief gel; CBD100, a topical cannabidiol formulation; and TIB200, a topical ibuprofen pain relief gel.
