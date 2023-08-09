Ankr (ANKR) Price Down 1.4% This Week

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Ankr token can now be purchased for about $0.0245 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a total market cap of $245.01 million and $11.12 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00019819 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00017102 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013731 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,981.57 or 1.00091480 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02428736 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 226 active market(s) with $11,790,999.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

