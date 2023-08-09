Ethereum Classic (ETC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $136.35 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $18.02 or 0.00060142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and $136.35 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,961.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.27 or 0.00281315 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.10 or 0.00794888 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013407 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.31 or 0.00531831 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00121236 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,400,712 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

