Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Citigroup

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EXFY. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Expensify from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities cut Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Expensify from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.36.

Shares of Expensify stock opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89. Expensify has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The firm has a market cap of $490.29 million, a PE ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $40.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.73 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 15.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Expensify will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 7,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $62,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Expensify news, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $62,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 14,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $100,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,369. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,342,240 shares of company stock valued at $63,301,785 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth $29,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Expensify by 58.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,536,000 after buying an additional 1,431,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Expensify by 61.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,084,000 after buying an additional 512,628 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Expensify by 27.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,120,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,229,000 after buying an additional 455,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Expensify by 27.5% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,343,000 after buying an additional 445,937 shares in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

