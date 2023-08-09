International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Robert W. Baird

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $106.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IFF. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $122.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 19.4 %

NYSE:IFF opened at $64.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.32 and a 200 day moving average of $88.91. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $127.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.24). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.