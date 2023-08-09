FY2024 EPS Estimates for Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Raised by Desjardins

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Parkland in a report issued on Monday, August 7th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.72. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Parkland’s FY2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Get Parkland alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Parkland from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.50.

Parkland Stock Performance

PKI opened at C$36.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.52, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.40. Parkland has a 1 year low of C$24.25 and a 1 year high of C$37.09. The stock has a market cap of C$6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Parkland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Parkland’s payout ratio is currently 68.00%.

About Parkland

(Get Free Report)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.