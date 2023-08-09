Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) – William Blair boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Krystal Biotech in a report issued on Monday, August 7th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Krystal Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($4.78) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.17 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.53 EPS.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $105.00 to $118.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $102.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $101.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.83.

Krystal Biotech Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $115.89 on Wednesday. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $61.11 and a 1-year high of $131.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.75.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,700,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter valued at $276,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $28,365,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,882,000 after acquiring an additional 35,732 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 25,889.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 42,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel Janney sold 50,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,362 shares in the company, valued at $14,952,537.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $2,904,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,624,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,667,768.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Janney sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,952,537.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,993 shares of company stock worth $18,670,444 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.