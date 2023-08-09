OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.27 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. OGE Energy updated its FY23 guidance to $1.93-2.07 EPS.

OGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of OGE stock opened at $34.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.78. OGE Energy has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $42.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 78.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OGE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on OGE

Institutional Trading of OGE Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in OGE Energy by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.