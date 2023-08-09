Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canaccord Genuity Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 16th. The financial services provider reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.21). Canaccord Genuity Group had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of C$430.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$406.30 million.

CF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Fundamental Research set a C$10.15 price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Canaccord Genuity Group from a “tender” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$11.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.29.

TSE:CF opened at C$8.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$815.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.59. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1-year low of C$6.24 and a 1-year high of C$11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.31%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

