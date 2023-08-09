Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Algoma Central Co. Issued By Cormark (TSE:ALC)

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Algoma Central in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Algoma Central’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share.

ALC opened at C$15.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.52. Algoma Central has a 1-year low of C$14.80 and a 1-year high of C$18.90. The company has a market cap of C$594.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segment. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, salt, and agricultural product distributors.

