Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Algoma Central Co. Issued By Cormark (TSE:ALC)

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2023

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALCFree Report) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Algoma Central in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Algoma Central’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share.

Algoma Central Stock Performance

ALC opened at C$15.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.52. Algoma Central has a 1-year low of C$14.80 and a 1-year high of C$18.90. The company has a market cap of C$594.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Algoma Central Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segment. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, salt, and agricultural product distributors.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Algoma Central (TSE:ALC)

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.