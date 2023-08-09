CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.15 EPS

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $1.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.40) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $53.33 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $38.94 and a one year high of $83.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.62.
In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,622,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,133,019.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRSP shares. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.71.
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
