CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.15 EPS

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $1.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.40) EPS.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $53.33 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $38.94 and a one year high of $83.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,622,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,133,019.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 83,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 25,994 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 582,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,353,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 486.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,907 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRSP shares. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

