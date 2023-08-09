Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Astec Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Astec Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Astec Industries to earn $3.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

Astec Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $53.46 on Wednesday. Astec Industries has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $53.97. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.28. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Astec Industries will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASTE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 363,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after buying an additional 161,902 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 9,378 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after buying an additional 38,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after buying an additional 13,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, and market of equipment and components used in road building and construction activities. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a complete line of asphalt plants, concrete plants, and ancillary equipment, as well as supplying asphalt road construction equipment, industrial thermal systems, and heavy equipment.

See Also

