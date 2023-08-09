Applied Therapeutics (APLT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter.

Applied Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ APLT opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. Applied Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $86.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Institutional Trading of Applied Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 366.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 52,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 41,073 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 548.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62,333 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 19,422.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 75,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,159 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target central nervous system rare disease and diabetic complications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase III for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

