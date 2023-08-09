Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Declares $2.00 Dividend

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share on Friday, August 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of GDEN opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 2.28. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.70.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $278.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDEN. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Golden Entertainment

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.