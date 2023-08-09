American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $851.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.06 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 600.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

Shares of AEL stock opened at $53.04 on Wednesday. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $54.30. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

