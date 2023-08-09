Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Territorial Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years. Territorial Bancorp has a payout ratio of 139.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Territorial Bancorp to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 184.0%.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of TBNK opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.56. Territorial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TBNK. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Territorial Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 19,466.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 42,980.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. It offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

