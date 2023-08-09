Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Posts Earnings Results

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 46.77% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Genius Sports Price Performance

Shares of Genius Sports stock opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.93. Genius Sports has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $8.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GENI. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GENI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

