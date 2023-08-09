BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32 to $0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $149 million to $151 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.62 million. BlackLine also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.45-$1.51 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BlackLine in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $71.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.70.

BL opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $77.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.59 and its 200-day moving average is $60.21.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $74,432.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 56,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $74,432.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $29,730.24. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 96,110 shares in the company, valued at $5,120,740.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Quarry LP increased its position in BlackLine by 1,101.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in BlackLine by 90.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 6,615.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 43.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

