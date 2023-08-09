AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $60.79 million for the quarter. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 13.01%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of MITT stock opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.95. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $129.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.88.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.25%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MITT. StockNews.com began coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AG Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MITT

Institutional Trading of AG Mortgage Investment Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 980,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 72,462 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $774,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $739,000. Institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.