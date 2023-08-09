ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.08-$1.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.11. ACCO Brands also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.21-$0.24 EPS.

ACCO Brands Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of ACCO opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $7.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently -176.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of ACCO Brands

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP raised its position in ACCO Brands by 332.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ACCO Brands by 116.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in ACCO Brands by 36.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Articles

