Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.81 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 235.99%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.93) earnings per share.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of RCUS opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $36.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $243,094.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 394,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,623,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $243,094.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 394,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,623,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. purchased 1,010,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.26 per share, with a total value of $19,452,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,823,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,491,538.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 71,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,917 in the last three months. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 150,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Featured Articles

