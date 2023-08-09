Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Announces Earnings Results

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Danaos had a net margin of 51.40% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $241.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.59 earnings per share.

Danaos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAC opened at $69.92 on Wednesday. Danaos has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $79.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Get Danaos alerts:

Danaos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Danaos’s payout ratio is 11.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Danaos in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

View Our Latest Research Report on Danaos

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaos news, major shareholder Corp Danaos purchased 136,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.89 per share, for a total transaction of $6,542,827.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,552,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,366,704.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Danaos by 2.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,535 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaos by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Danaos by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 808 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Danaos by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,146 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Danaos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

About Danaos

(Get Free Report)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.