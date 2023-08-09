Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Raised to “Buy” at Truist Financial

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $28.00. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.07% from the company’s previous close.

CWH has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Camping World in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Camping World stock opened at $28.21 on Monday. Camping World has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.45. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 2.60.

In other Camping World news, Director Kent Dillon Schickli sold 10,101 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $272,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 2,772.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,306,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,158,000 after buying an additional 1,260,888 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter worth about $13,676,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 519,850 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Camping World by 522.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 493,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 414,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Camping World by 12,962.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 366,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

