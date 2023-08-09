Sunoco LP (SUN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.84 on August 21st

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.842 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, August 21st. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th.

Sunoco has a dividend payout ratio of 66.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sunoco to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.1%.

Sunoco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $46.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.30. Sunoco has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of Sunoco

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). Sunoco had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 12.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Sunoco by 50.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Sunoco by 54.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sunoco during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sunoco by 7.3% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. 17.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Sunoco from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Sunoco from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

