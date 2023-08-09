Felitia Lee Sells 800 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $164,112.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,885.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $206.46 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.90 and a 52 week high of $207.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus raised their target price on Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.80.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

