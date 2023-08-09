Terex Co. (TEX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Terex has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Terex has a dividend payout ratio of 11.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Terex to earn $6.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.8%.

TEX stock opened at $62.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.78. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Terex had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Terex will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.58.

In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $1,507,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,423,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $597,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,119,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $1,507,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,423,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 6.1% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 49,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at about $532,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Terex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,334,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

