Fortitude Gold Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:FTCO)

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.
Fortitude Gold Stock Down 1.9 %
FTCO opened at 6.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of 6.50 and a 200 day moving average of 6.62. Fortitude Gold has a fifty-two week low of 5.25 and a fifty-two week high of 7.41.
Fortitude Gold Company Profile
