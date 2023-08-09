Fortitude Gold Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:FTCO)

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Fortitude Gold Stock Down 1.9 %

FTCO opened at 6.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of 6.50 and a 200 day moving average of 6.62. Fortitude Gold has a fifty-two week low of 5.25 and a fifty-two week high of 7.41.

Fortitude Gold Company Profile

Fortitude Gold Corporation, a mining company, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects. Its principal property is the Isabella Pearl mine project covering an area of 9,777 acres located in the Mineral County, Nevada. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

