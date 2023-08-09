Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on August 31st

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.
Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.7 %
CTRA stock opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average of $25.06.
Institutional Trading of Coterra Energy
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 41.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 242,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 70,917 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 458,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 48,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 19.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 43,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.
Coterra Energy Company Profile
Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.
