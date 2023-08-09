Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on August 31st

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

CTRA stock opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average of $25.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 41.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 242,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 70,917 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 458,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 48,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 19.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 43,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CTRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup upgraded Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.87.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

