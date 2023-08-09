WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 on September 1st

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th.

WEC Energy Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. WEC Energy Group has a payout ratio of 63.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WEC Energy Group to earn $4.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.7%.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $87.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.83. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

