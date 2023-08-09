Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RIVN. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Rivian Automotive from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.94.

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $40.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average is $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.11.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 292.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 595.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -5.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 20,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $290,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,544.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,423 shares of company stock worth $793,029 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 434,503 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $7,239,000 after acquiring an additional 183,295 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 613,759 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $10,225,000 after buying an additional 71,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,935 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

