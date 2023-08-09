Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.85-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $124.00 million-$128.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $131.17 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.85-5.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LGND has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.75.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LGND

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $67.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $57.77 and a 12-month high of $109.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.58.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $26.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.74 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $343,076.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.