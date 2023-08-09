Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Pulse Seismic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Pulse Seismic Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of TSE:PSD opened at C$2.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.79. The firm has a market cap of C$109.22 million, a P/E ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.15. Pulse Seismic has a twelve month low of C$1.61 and a twelve month high of C$2.18. The company has a current ratio of 13.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Pulse Seismic Company Profile

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. The company's seismic data is used by oil and natural gas exploration and development companies. It owns and manages licensable seismic data library that consists of approximately 65,310 net square kilometers of 3D seismic; and 8,29,207 linear kilometers of 2D seismic data.

