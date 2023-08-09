Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Pulse Seismic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
Pulse Seismic Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of TSE:PSD opened at C$2.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.79. The firm has a market cap of C$109.22 million, a P/E ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.15. Pulse Seismic has a twelve month low of C$1.61 and a twelve month high of C$2.18. The company has a current ratio of 13.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Pulse Seismic Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pulse Seismic
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- AI is Turning Things Up for Upwork
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and One to Avoid in August
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Seismic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Seismic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.