Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (WAB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the transportation company on Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a payout ratio of 10.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies to earn $6.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $114.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $119.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WAB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total transaction of $869,198.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,588.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 7,353 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total value of $869,198.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,588.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 10,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $1,186,630.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,771,140.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,354,835. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter valued at $366,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,092,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after acquiring an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,389,000 after acquiring an additional 26,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

