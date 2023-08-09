Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Issued By Wedbush

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Booking in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $29.28 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $30.15. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $140.40 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Booking’s FY2024 earnings at $168.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $195.42 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $19.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BKNG. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,048.85.

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,225.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $3,246.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,759.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,627.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Booking by 98,894.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,895,257,000 after buying an additional 17,718,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,068,137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 15,671.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,014,000 after purchasing an additional 331,923 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Booking by 503.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,684,000 after purchasing an additional 157,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total transaction of $1,427,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,645,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total transaction of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total value of $1,980,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,470,124.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,900 shares of company stock worth $10,586,953 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

