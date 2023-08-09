StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Down 1.7 %

Recon Technology stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. Recon Technology has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recon Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Recon Technology by 161.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Recon Technology by 10.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 66,454 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recon Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. 15.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

