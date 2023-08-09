V2X (NYSE:VVX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.85-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.85 billion-$3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.85 billion. V2X also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.85-4.30 EPS.
V2X Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE:VVX opened at $53.34 on Wednesday. V2X has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.64.
V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. V2X had a positive return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $943.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that V2X will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.
About V2X
V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.
