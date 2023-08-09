V2X (NYSE:VVX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.85-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.85 billion-$3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.85 billion. V2X also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.85-4.30 EPS.

V2X Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:VVX opened at $53.34 on Wednesday. V2X has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.64.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. V2X had a positive return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $943.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that V2X will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V2X

About V2X

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of V2X by 8.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of V2X by 15.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 38,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of V2X by 104.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of V2X in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of V2X by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,851,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

Featured Stories

